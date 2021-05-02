Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 16,835 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

