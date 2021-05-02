Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Update

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Riverview Financial stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Riverview Financial has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Riverview Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Riverview Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

