RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$285.18 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

