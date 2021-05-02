RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$285.18 million during the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.