REVV (REVV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.90 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. REVV has a market capitalization of $71.90 million and $5.39 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.00855330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.79 or 0.08593421 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

