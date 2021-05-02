Reviewing InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $3.62 billion 5.06 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -5.62

InterCloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InterCloud Systems and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 9 23 0 2.72

Lyft has a consensus target price of $65.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Risk & Volatility

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63%

Summary

Lyft beats InterCloud Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services. The company offers cloud and managed services, professional consulting and staffing services, and infrastructure and applications to assist its customers in meeting their changing technology demands. It’s cloud solutions offer enterprise and service-provider customers the opportunity to adopt an operational expense model by outsourcing to InterCloud rather than the capital expense model that has dominated in recent decades in IT infrastructure management. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shrewsbury, NJ.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers autonomous vehicles; concierge for organizations; Lyft Pass that allows organizations to create custom transportation programs; enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

