Reviewing Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) & Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Edenred shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Edenred has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Edenred and Nomura Research Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 3 5 0 2.63 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edenred and Nomura Research Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.82 billion 7.71 $349.44 million N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute $4.87 billion 3.95 $636.67 million $1.00 31.48

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute 10.15% 18.86% 10.28%

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Edenred beats Nomura Research Institute on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc. The company also provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers; PrePay solutions; incentives and rewards programs, including Ticket Compliments and Ticket KadÃ©os; and public social programs. Its solutions are used in various areas, such as meals, food, fuel, business travel, childcare, shopping, transportation, healthcare, training, and human services, as well as purchases of environmentally-friendly products. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Malakoff, France.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

