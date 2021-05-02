Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 1,974,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

