Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

LECO stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $132.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.