Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Microsoft Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.