ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of more than $20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 million.ReneSola also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,279. The firm has a market cap of $670.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

