Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after buying an additional 48,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,569,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $160.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $164.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.