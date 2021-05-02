Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $481.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

