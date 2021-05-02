Regal Beloit (RBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Regal Beloit to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.