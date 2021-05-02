Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

