Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

