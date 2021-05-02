Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

