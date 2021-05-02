Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

