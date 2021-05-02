Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 369.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

