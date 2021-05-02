Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4663 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

