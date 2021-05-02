Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

