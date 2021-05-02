Realty Income (O) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:O opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

