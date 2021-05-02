Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.90.

REAL stock opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.94. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704,384 shares in the company, valued at C$43,687,700.89. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,565 over the last quarter.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

