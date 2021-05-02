Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

