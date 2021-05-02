Raymond James Upgrades Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $917.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

