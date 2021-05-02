Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.71.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE CFW opened at C$3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$127.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The company had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.