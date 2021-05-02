Raymond James Reiterates “C$15.00” Price Target for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a C$15.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$14.85 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

