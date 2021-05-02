Raymond James Reiterates $6.50 Price Target for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.65.

AUY stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 534,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 189,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

