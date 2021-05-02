Raymond James Raises Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $95.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

