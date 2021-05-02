Raymond James Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.78.

FTS opened at C$54.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

