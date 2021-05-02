Raymond James Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $33.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

