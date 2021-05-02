RAI Finance (RAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.04 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $63.23 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00281140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.32 or 0.01132348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.00711617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,832.47 or 1.00190807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

