RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in RadNet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.