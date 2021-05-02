QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

