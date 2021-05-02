Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $188.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.