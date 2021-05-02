QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 165,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

QCR stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

