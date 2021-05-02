Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

PROV opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

