Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. Apple has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

