Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZNGA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,136 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,022 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 367,962 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.