Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $150.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $147,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.