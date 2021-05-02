Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Cut by Analyst

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.