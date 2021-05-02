Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Farmers National Banc Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Farmers National Banc in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

