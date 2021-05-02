Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $18.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $84.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

