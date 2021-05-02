Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised by Piper Sandler

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMB Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $181,911.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,224.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,093 shares of company stock worth $2,693,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

