Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

