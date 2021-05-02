Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Polaris by 115.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 73,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Polaris by 28.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

