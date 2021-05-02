Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research increased their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $98.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

