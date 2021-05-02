Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Boosted by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

