Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.