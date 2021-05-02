Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GPK stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 779,698 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $186,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.