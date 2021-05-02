Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Issued By William Blair

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ASGN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

ASGN stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

